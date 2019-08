It’s a farmer’s favorite at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, the KELOLAND This Morning crew rolled up their sleeves to serve lunch and show our appreciation for local farmers.

This is the 36th year that the Sioux Empire Fair has celebrated Agriculture Appreciation Day.

Morning show team appreciating farmers at the Sioux Empire Fair! Ag Appreciation Day. Thank you farmers! Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, August 7, 2019