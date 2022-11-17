SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to an end. The big winners: Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Rolls and Turkey, among others.
Round 2 is now live, as we continue our tournament to find the ultimate Thanksgiving dish!
Click here to cast your second round votes!
Round two matchups/contenders:
- Turkey vs. Rolls
- Mac & Cheese vs. Oreo Salad
- Pumpkin Pie vs. Sweet Corn
- Apple Crisp vs. Mashed Potatoes
- Stuffing vs. Deviled Eggs
- Cherry Pie vs. Apple Pie
- Green Bean Casserole vs. Au Gratin Potatoes
- Cornbread vs. Ham
The eliminated:
- Cranberry Sauce
- Carrot Cake
- Glazed Carrots
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Creamed Corn
- Pecan Pie
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Lettuce Salad
- Jell-O Salad
- Cheesecake
- Brussel Sprouts
- Cheesy Broccoli
- Snickers Salad
- Grits
- Mud Pie
- Asparagus
More than 200 people cast 3,355 individual votes on the first round of the challenge.
Round two will remain live until 10:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.