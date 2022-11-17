SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to an end. The big winners: Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Rolls and Turkey, among others.

Round 2 is now live, as we continue our tournament to find the ultimate Thanksgiving dish!

Click here to cast your second round votes!

Round two matchups/contenders:

  • Turkey vs. Rolls
  • Mac & Cheese vs. Oreo Salad
  • Pumpkin Pie vs. Sweet Corn
  • Apple Crisp vs. Mashed Potatoes
  • Stuffing vs. Deviled Eggs
  • Cherry Pie vs. Apple Pie
  • Green Bean Casserole vs. Au Gratin Potatoes
  • Cornbread vs. Ham

The eliminated:

  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Carrot Cake
  • Glazed Carrots
  • Sweet Potato Casserole
  • Creamed Corn
  • Pecan Pie
  • Scalloped Potatoes
  • Lettuce Salad
  • Jell-O Salad
  • Cheesecake
  • Brussel Sprouts
  • Cheesy Broccoli
  • Snickers Salad
  • Grits
  • Mud Pie
  • Asparagus

More than 200 people cast 3,355 individual votes on the first round of the challenge.

Round two will remain live until 10:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.