SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to an end. The big winners: Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Rolls and Turkey, among others.

Round 2 is now live, as we continue our tournament to find the ultimate Thanksgiving dish!

Click here to cast your second round votes!

Round two matchups/contenders:

Turkey vs. Rolls

Mac & Cheese vs. Oreo Salad

Pumpkin Pie vs. Sweet Corn

Apple Crisp vs. Mashed Potatoes Stuffing vs. Deviled Eggs

Cherry Pie vs. Apple Pie

Green Bean Casserole vs. Au Gratin Potatoes

Cornbread vs. Ham

The eliminated:

Cranberry Sauce

Carrot Cake

Glazed Carrots

Sweet Potato Casserole

Creamed Corn

Pecan Pie

Scalloped Potatoes

Lettuce Salad Jell-O Salad

Cheesecake

Brussel Sprouts

Cheesy Broccoli

Snickers Salad

Grits

Mud Pie

Asparagus

More than 200 people cast 3,355 individual votes on the first round of the challenge.

Round two will remain live until 10:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.