KELOLAND schools cancel classes, kids get a snow day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School districts all over KELOLAND canceled classes ahead of the winter storm. That includes South Dakota’s largest school district in Sioux Falls.

No, buses, no cars, no students. Schools all over KELOLAND are pretty much empty today.

The decision to call off classes is not an easy one, but safety is the priority. Parents like Bryant Polzin agree.

On this snow day, he brought his kids to the sledding hill near the VA. He got word school was cancelled last night.

“I was surprised when I saw it last night, I texted my wife and was thinking it was a little bit too early, but yea, I think it was a good decision,” said Polzin.

And of course, the kids, well who doesn’t love a snow day and sledding.

“Because if there is a bump you can go super high!” said 7-year-old Rory.

In Sioux Falls district leaders try to make the decision to call off school by 5 a.m. That means while we are sleeping a lot of people are talking about the best course of action.

According to the school district website they begin contacting local officials as early as 3 a.m. They communicate with meteorologists at the National Weather Service, the street department and the bussing contractors. The 5 a.m. deadline is crucial because that allows time for parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared, food services to prepare meals, and the bus company to begin preparing its routes.

The district website says school officials will use their best judgment about school closings, late starts, or early dismissals, but they remind parents that they can always keep their children home or pick them up from school early if they feel they need to because of the weather.