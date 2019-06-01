KELOLAND's SkyCam timelapse of the installation of the Arc of Dreams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Our SkyCams don't just capture the weather... they can also record timelapse videos like this one!
Here's a look at the Arc of Dreams going up Saturday morning, captured by our SkyCam above our KELOLAND Studios.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
