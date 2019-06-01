Local News

KELOLAND's SkyCam timelapse of the installation of the Arc of Dreams

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 06:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 06:28 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Our SkyCams don't just capture the weather... they can also record timelapse videos like this one!

Here's a look at the Arc of Dreams going up Saturday morning, captured by our SkyCam above our KELOLAND Studios. 

