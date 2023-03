SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group continues to give back to the community.

Wednesday, we presented a $5,000 check to the SDSU Foundation.

The Foundation is the university’s largest private funding resource, and each gift directly benefits SDSU.

Station manager Mari Ossenfort says she appreciates the post-secondary education the university provides and hopes to encourage more students to enter a career in journalism.