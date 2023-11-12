ITASCA STATE PARK, M.N. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s lead photographer Kevin Kjergaard was featured on CBS Sunday Morning for his gorgeous wildlife photography of Itasca State Park.

Featured in CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing For 2 Minutes” segment, Kjergaard’s fall scene paints the beauty of the state park and even captures some of its residents in their natural habitat.

Kjergaard has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning numerous times. Today marks the 20th time he has been featured. Take a look at his most recent addition to their Sunday Morning show.