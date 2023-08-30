SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Head to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and you’ll see all kinds of furry faces waiting to be adopted.

But the non-profit also helps other animals through its pet food bank, a supply of dog and cat food available to pet owners in need.

“People that are falling upon hard times or maybe need some help, much like you would go to a community food bank to get food for yourself, we provide that for animals,” SFAHS executive director James Oppenheimer said.

Oppenheimer says the food bank gets used every day.

“It’s extremely popular,” Oppenheimer said.

You can help keep it stocked by dropping off any brand of dog or cat food at the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive this Friday from 7:00 AM-2:00 PM right outside the station in Sioux Falls.

If you miss the event, you can also donate food at any Sioux Falls Lewis except the downtown location through Labor Day.

“If you were to look at our employees, a lot of us are pet owners, pet parents, so we all have that passion and then Lewis also has a passion for the community, so this is really our way of giving to animals and the community,” said Tiffany McQuisten with Lewis.

“We’re an organization that wants to serve the whole Sioux Falls community. We have 400 animals here. We have 8,000 animals come in here a year, but there are many, many more animals in the Sioux Falls community and our mission is to help all animals in need whether they’re here or somewhere else in southeast South Dakota,” Oppenheimer said.

You can also donate pet supplies or money to help the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.