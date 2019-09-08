KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 8

It’s Sunday! This is KELOLAND On The Go.

Thousands of South Dakota Lutherans have a new leader this morning. The Reverend Constanze Hagmaier was installed Saturday as the new bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Hagmaier will oversee more than 200 Lutheran congregations in the state numbering 100-thousand members. Hagmaier is a native of Germany who served as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, South Dakota, before being elected to a six-year term as bishop in this spring.

While the Trump Administration is touting a strong U.S. economy, some experts are concerned about the potential of a recession, possibly as soon as next year. Last week’s monthly jobs report showed U.S. companies are still hiring and wages are on the rise. But some economists say the ongoing Trade War with China and a global economic slowdown, could set the stage for a recession. South Dakota weathered the Great Recession of a decade ago much better than other states. But is South Dakota positioned to take on another economic hit, especially with farmers facing a difficult fall harvest?

Hundreds of runners are racing through the streets of Sioux Falls this morning. The Sioux Falls Marathon and Half-Marathon got underway from the Denny Sanford Premier Center. This will be Pat Schwebach’s 20th half marathon he’s competed in. KELOLAND News brought you his story last week. Schwebach started distance running after doctors told him he had stage-four non-hodgkins lymphoma. Schwebach is now in remission.

We’ll catch up with Schwebach today as he begins a new leg of his journey, cancer-free, tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.

Leftover rain from last night should fade out or move out this morning. Leaving behind a lot of cloud cover and light rain or sprinkles for the afternoon. Today’s afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.