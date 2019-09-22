KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 22

Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

The final round of the Sanford International tees-off Sunday morning at Minnehaha Country Club. Gates open at 8 a.m. The first group of golfers tee-offs at 10:15. The trophy presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the 18th green. Check out all of KELOLAND’s Sanford International coverage by going to our special page.

A South Dakota man linked to an admitted Russian covert agent will have more time to prepare for his trial on accusations he bilked more than than $2 million from dozens of people in a bogus investment scam.

The City of Sioux Falls blamed “human error” for some sirens not sounding when tornadoes hit the city earlier this month. We’ll have more on this situation and what technology is available to keep you safe in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

Once the morning light rain and clouds should last through the morning with the afternoon seeing mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.