KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 15

Here’s everything you need to know to start your day.

The Big Sioux River has been rising so quickly, some families haven’t had time to evacuate themselves. So Renner Fire & Rescue responded to this rescue at a flooded pasture Saturday morning.

Three E-F-2 tornadoes touched-down, minutes apart Tuesday night, causing widespread damage. Volunteers have been out this weekend helping homeowners and businesses clear debris. We’ll catch up with members of Team Rubicon, who are in town to help with the recovery, tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.

South Dakota authorities are looking for an escaped inmate. Randy High Horse left the Sioux Falls Community Works Center Saturday morning without permission. High Horse is serving a five year drug sentence out of Hughes County. Contact law enforcement if you know where he is.

Live Move Be Farms in Rapid City is a plot of land were the teens can farm produce, plant flowers and socialize with one another. Find out how the garden helps prepare young farm hands for the adult working world, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

After morning patchy fog fades, the rest of Sunday is looking sunny to mostly sunny and hot for mid September. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 70s but today’s afternoon temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s in the east with upper 80s to lower 90s in central and western South Dakota.