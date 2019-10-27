KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 27

Begin your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

People gathered in downtown Sioux Falls last night to remember the man killed in a weekend shooting. Speakers described the victim as a “gentle giant” who wholeheartedly loved his daughter. They also questioned why the shooter would take someone else’s life for no apparent reason. Police have not yet released the name of the 37-year-old victim.

Police have released photos of two vehicles of interest in connection to the shooting.

Medics with the Rapid City Fire Department resuscitated two dogs that were trapped in a house that was on fire. The call came in Saturday afternoon to the 300 block of Oakland Street in Rapid City. Crews quickly knocked-down the fire and found the two dogs inside. Firefighters carried the dogs outside where they were treated by the medics. Both animals were walking on their own and were left with their owner.

Sunday will be much colder due to cooling temperatures and a strong northerly breeze. So the actual daily high will happen early in the day with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 30s, a little warmer in the southeast and a little colder in the west. And we’ll carry light snow flurries through the morning and the afternoon should be dry for most of KELOLAND. That being said, the southwest corner of SD may see light snow last into the afternoon.