KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 20

An overnight fire has damaged a building that houses apartments and a longtime business in downtown Aberdeen. The fire call came in just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. Malchow’s Home Furnishings is located on the first floor and apartments are on the upper floors.

No one was hurt. Crews had the fire knocked down and have been at the scene this morning checking on hotspots. Police shut-down traffic to the area while firefighters worked the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prosecutors in the murder case of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts have agreed to throw out some of the statements made by the suspect about her death. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was only read part of his Miranda rights when he was first taken into custody last year, following Tibbetts’ stabbing death.

Police read Rivera his full Miranda rights six and a half hours later. In August, the defense filed a motion to suppress the statements he made to police between that time. Rivera is scheduled to go on trial for Tibbetts murder in February.

People driving through downtown Rapid City will notice a street pole salute to veterans. Banners proudly fly to honor military members who were wounded our killed in action. The Veteran Honor Banner Project started in 2017 with 18 flags placed on light poles.

That number has since grown to 145. But the man behind the project doesn’t want to stop there. He’ll share his lofty goal of honoring the service of military members, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Sunday in KELOLAND is looking like an overall cloudy and rainy day as an area of low pressure tracks eastward through the region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 due to abundant cloud cover. Behind the low, the west will be colder with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A health system in Turner County is celebrating a big anniversary today. Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services opened its doors in 1959.