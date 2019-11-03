KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s everything you need to know to start your day–

We’re just one day away from the scheduled execution of South Dakota death row inmate Charles Rhines. A Pennington County sentenced Rhines to die by lethal injection for the 1992 murder of Rapid City donut shop employee Donnivan Schaeffer. Rhines has spent the last 26 years on death row. His execution is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon. But recent legal filings need to be resolved before the execution can take place. Those cases are before both the South Dakota and U.S. Supreme Courts.

Longtime South Dakota lawman and legislator Gene Abdallah has died. His son Scott confirms to KELOLAND News that Abdallah died Saturday morning at the age of 83. Abdallah served in both the South Dakota House and Senate. He was also superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol and a U.S. marshal for 12-years. Governor Kristi Noem tweeted Abdallah was a “force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement.”

It’s been nearly one year since a Sioux Falls woman was shot and killed while driving through Missouri with her children. On Saturday, friends of Melissa Peskey hosted this craft and vendor fair in her honor. Proceeds from the event are going to a scholarship fund for Peskey’s two kids. Peskey was 40-years-old. The case remains unsolved.

Our time change this weekend means we’ll have fewer hours of daylight. But don’t sell the sun short in South Dakota. Solar power is an emerging industry in the state. A local company, Midwest Solar, installs solar panels for homes and businesses throughout the Midwest. Around a dozen people in Sioux Falls have solar-powered homes. Find out if it’s time for you to go solar, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Sunday looks like it will be another warmer day with highs in the 40s to near 50. But a weak passing front may be able to produce some light rain showers that would move west to east. So the timing of the light rain would be morning and afternoon for western and central KELOLAND while the east wouldn’t see the light rain until the afternoon and evening.