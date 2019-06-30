KELOLAND On the Go Sunday, June 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office says heat was a factor in their search Saturday for Serenity Dennard, the 9-year-old girl who’s been missing for nearly five months. The sheriff’s office said despite the heat, 15 took part in the search south of Rapid City. While they put in a lot of sweat into the search, they didn’t have any luck in finding Serenity.

A 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a weekend water rescue in northwest Iowa.

President Trump made history Sunday morning as the first sitting U.S. President to physically step foot into North Korea, meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

