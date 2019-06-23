KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 23

Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be coming to five South Dakota counties starting this week. The first of the centers opens in Bennett County on Wednesday. They’ll also be coming to Jackson, Mellette, Bon Homme, and Charles Mix Counties.

Volunteers walked the train tracks of the Ellis and Eastern railroad corridor in Sioux Falls Saturday picking up trash and debris in the ditches. It’s a project that the All-Saints Neighborhood Association has been doing for the last six years.

Sunday’s forecast will be seeing cloudy skies and chances of rain throughout the day.

