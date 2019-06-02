KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 2

Good morning, and happy Sunday! This is KELOLAND on The Go with all you need to know in news and weather as you start your Sunday morning.

In the months following the 9-year-old girl's disappearance, crews have been searching the rugged terrain in the Rockerville area, south of Rapid City looking for any signs of Serenity. Their latest effort is taking place this weekend.

A 12-mile race in Iowa ended in tragedy Saturday after a runner collapsed and died just feet from the finish line.

A Madison minister and native of Germany will become the new leader of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Sunday will be mostly sunny again with highs mostly in the mid 70s but we'll likely see some upper 70s sprinkled in when the day is done. And once again, the Black Hills area could see pop up thunderstorms in the heat of the day that may drift into south-central KELOLAND tonight.

Make sure to check out everything that is going on around KELOLAND with Sunday's Boredom Busters.