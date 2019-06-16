KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 16

Welcome to the Sunday edition of KELOLAND On The Go!

A kayaking outing on Covell Lake in Sioux Falls ended in a tragedy last night. Two kayakers capsized prompting a water rescue at the lake just after eight o'clock last night. One of the kayakers was rescued, however first responders weren't able to find the other kayaker until locating his body just before midnight.

More K9s have joined in the search for Serentiy Dennard, the nine-year-old girl who's been missing in the Black Hills for more than four months. The Pennington County Sheriff's office posted photos to their Facebook page Saturday of two search and rescue dogs looking for Serenity.

Americans are expected to spend a record $16 billion on Father's Day today. That's according to a recent survey by the national retail federation. Last year people spent $15.3 billion on dad.

It's time to clean off your bookshelves. KELOLAND Media Group will be hosting a book drive in front of TV studios in downtown Sioux Falls on Monday.

Sunday brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central South Dakota.