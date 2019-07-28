KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go —

Everyone is safe following yesterday’s water rescue at Falls Park. An Illinois family was posing for a family picture when a 14-year-old boy slipped and fell into the water. The boy was pulled underwater by the current. The father was also pulled under when he went into the water to rescue him. The boy was later able to swim to shore. A bystander went in after the dad and was able to safely bring him to shore. Both the boy and his father were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rapid City police have arrested two people in connection with a weekend shooting. The shooting took place Saturday morning in a parking lot on Atlas Street on the north side of Rapid City. No one was hurt in the shooting. The two suspects are facing aggravated assault charges as well as a felon in possession of a firearm.

70 members of the South Dakota Army National Guard are heading to the Middle East for a nine-month deployment. The army guard hosted a deployment ceremony Saturday in Pierre for members of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. The battalion represents 29 South Dakota communities and many of its members have been on multiple deployments overseas.

Starting this week, a new traffic law takes effect in Minnesota that targets slow drivers. The so-called Slowpoke Law means drivers in the left lane could be fined if they don’t move over for faster vehicles. Nothing in the law allows Minnesota drivers to break the speed limit. The thinking goes if a driver is traveling the speed limit, there’s no need to pass them. The Slowpoke Law goes into effect August 1st. The actual fine is $50, but with a surcharged thrown in, the total ticket costs $125.

Eastern KELOLAND is starting Sunday off with rain and thunder while central SD has light rain and clouds, and western SD is seeing clear skies. This afternoon looks mostly dry as the band of heavy rain exits. That being said, some very spotty and isolated thundershowers may develop during the heat of the day. Highs today will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

KELOLAND has a list of Boredom Busters for your Sunday afternoon.