KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 21

Here is Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

More than 5,000 Excel Energy customers in South Dakota were left without power after Saturday morning’s strong winds took down trees and powerlines.

The second day of JazzFest was off to a late start due to the storm damage, but the festival still ended on a high note.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls had a handful of exhibits damaged from the storm. A toppled tree branch landed on a fence at the black bear exhibit. The bears were moved to another location in the zoo.

Fire Rescue responded to the fire on South Stephen Avenue, just west of Harvey Dunn Elementary, early Saturday morning. Police say it was arson.

KELOLAND is in for another cooler day with some passing rain and thunder in the west.

Find out about events and activities taking place in KELOLAND today with Boredom Busters.