KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 14

Crews are making progress restoring power to parts of KELOLAND hit hard by Saturday’s storms. The strong winds knocked down tree branches in Huron and left more than 1,000 customers in the area without electricity.

The Sioux Falls Storm are once again Indoor Football League champions! KELOLAND Sports will have much more on the Storm’s latest league championship tonight at 5:30.

Today’s afternoon temps will be warm again, reaching the 90s, upper 90s to low 100s in south-central South Dakota and the humidity will be high.

