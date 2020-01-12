KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 12

It’s Sunday! This is KELOLAND On The Go.

A Sioux Falls teenager, seriously injured in a crash last fall that killed his friend, says he’s looking forward to returning to the basketball court soon. KELOLAND News caught up with Mhiretab Tsegaye and his parents as he recovers from his injuries. Tsegaye was a passenger in a car that crashed on Interstate 229 back in November.

Sioux Falls will be among many cities across the country holding women’s marches next weekend. The fourth annual Women’s March will take place Saturday morning as a way to encourage all women to become more politically-engaged. The march will begin at the Multi-Cultural Center and then, weather permitting, attendees will walk to city hall for closing remarks.

After years of praying, planning and construction, Sioux Falls Lutheran is finally in its brand new, $12 million facility in the southwest part of town. Students attended the first day of classes in their new school last week. We were there to capture the excitement and the mission moving forward. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., Matt Holsen gives you a tour and shows you why the school aims to be a blessing to families in the region.

