KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

Three people died and two children were hurt in a fiery crash west of Sioux Falls Saturday. The highway patrol says a car going eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 crossed the center line Saturday afternoon and crashed into a westbound pickup.

Two missing South Dakota prison inmates are back in custody this morning. Tahnasha Stricker and Christy First In Trouble left their community service job in Pierre without permission on Friday. Rosebud tribal police caught the pair on Saturday.

Fewer kids in KELOLAND will have to go hungry during the school day thanks to the efforts at a Sioux Falls restaurant. All the money raised at this event goes to the Hungry Hearts non-profit that makes sure kids in-need get a hot meal at school.

Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy in central and east South Dakota with some light to moderate rain falling out of those clouds in the morning, but later this afternoon is when strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected due to the passing cold front. Today’s afternoon temps will be in the mid 70s to 80s.