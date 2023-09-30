SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need for news, weather and sports for your final Saturday in September:

Don’t put your shorts and t’s away just yet, as temps across KELOLAND will be in the 80s and 90s on Saturday.

It looks like offering alcohol sales at university athletic events has created quite the money-making buzz.

It’s day three at the CINCH rodeo playoffs as competitors give it their best ride to make it to Vegas. The show begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

And there are more horses coming right around the bend. The Broncos will be taking on the Bears Sunday at noon (CST).

