KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 25

Happy Saturday! As we move into this holiday weekend here are a few headlines across KELOLAND.

Can’t find anything to do this weekend? Check out today's Boredom Busters for things going on around KELOLAND.

Warm weather should be here to stay for most of the weekend before leaving late Sunday evening.

You can expect to see more law enforcement vehicles on the streets as we begin the busy holiday weekend travel period.

People in Iowa are cleaning up this morning after a tornado touched down south of Iowa City Friday.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates and new stories throughout the day!