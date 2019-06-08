Local News

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 8

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:20 AM CDT

The South Dakota man who admits to killing his longtime fiancée at their Lake Madison home three years ago was pushed into the courthouse Friday in a wheelchair.

A man accused of stalking Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, appeared in court Friday.

Drug overdoses aren't slowing down, despite Congress' effort to curb the problem through the STOP Act.

Find out about many of the events taking place today on our Boredom Busters page.

Cooler weather should be on its way into most parts of KELOLAND this weekend with potential for rain and thunderstorm in some areas.

 

