KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 22

Here is Saturday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

One woman is speaking out and sharing her story about the importance of getting help during difficult times.

Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls is growing taller right before drivers’ eyes.

Swimmers are returning to Lake Poinsett, just in time for the weekend.

Find out about events and activities taking place in KELOLAND today with Boredom Busters.

Today will be partly cloudy in western South Dakota, while it looks like chances for more rainfall will continue in eastern KELOLAND.