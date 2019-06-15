KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 15

Start your Saturday with KELOLAND On The Go!

Musical history hit a high note in downtown Sioux Falls last night with the debut of the Levitt at the Falls summer concert series.

Find out about activities taking place across KELOLAND this weekend by going to the Boredom Busters page.

Businessman Chuck Brennan is promoting a new effort to sell his Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon.

The warm weather should stay for most of the weekend with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms in some parts of KELOLAND.