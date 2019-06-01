Local News

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 1

Jun 01, 2019

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

 

Kick off June with KELOLAND On The Go!

A tense situation in western KELOLAND last night is one more reminder of the dangers of flooded roads.

In national news, we expect to learn more information later today on the deadly mass shooting in Virginia.

The Arc of Dreams sculpture marks a new milestone today. Crews will start installing half of the large sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River.

Leftover rain will clear out early this morning, so today should have clear to mostly clear skies.

PorkPalooza at the 8th and Railroad Center in Sioux Falls features local rib vendors plus live music throughout the day.

You're invited to take part in a full day of activities to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Washington Pavilion.

Makes sure to check out other things going on around KELOLAND with today’s Boredom Busters.

