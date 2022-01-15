KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 15

A fire chased people out of a home, and into the cold, on the east side of Sioux Falls last night. Fire Rescue responded to the call on East 6th Street, near Whittier Middle School, just before 7 p.m. Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Richard Sabers died this week at the age of 83. He’s credited with paving the way for allowing cameras to record state Supreme Court proceedings. Sabers served on the state Supreme Court from 1986 to 2008, making him one of the longest-serving justices in state history. Sabers brought a trial lawyer’s perspective to the high court which his friends and family say put the people of South Dakota first.

Hundreds of vendors spent Friday setting up shop at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds ahead of today’s Race & Hi-Performance Swap Meet. The 38th annual event will feature 250 vendors selling everything from toys to oil products, and allows local racers an opportunity to buy and sell parts. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Expo Building today.