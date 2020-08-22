KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 22

Firefighters in western KELOLAND were busy overnight, as the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded it a call just before midnight.

When the Sioux Falls school district went to remote learning last spring due to Covid 19, nearly 700 students never checked in with their teachers. We take a look at the efforts being made to catch them up.

Some people, who are counting on unemployment to make ends meet, are upset that Governor Kristi Noem has turned down additional weekly federal assistance offered by President Trump.