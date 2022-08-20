Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Downtown Riverfest makes its way upriver

The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps growing. That’s why the attorney general’s office is working to create a position to work on it directly.

Hamlin County authorities are investigating after an unresponsive male was found on a street in Castlewood, near a running ATV.

We’re learning more information about a Sioux Falls crash we first told you about Thursday.

A retired South Dakota social studies teacher says there are not enough hours in the school day for students to learn the new content standards proposed by the Department of Education.

Sioux Falls Pride has issued a statement on the recent guidelines about sexuality in education settings from the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results, after two bodies were found west of Sioux Falls Thursday.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

