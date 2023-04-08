SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Saturday, April 8 and spring is here! Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather.

In 2022, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law that prohibited transgender female athletes from participating in sports that aligned with their gender identity.

Now that the South Dakota Supreme Court has agreed with a circuit court ruling to unseal search warrant affidavits related to an investigation into T. Denny Sanford, a natural follow-up question emerges: what could these affidavits tell us about the investigation?

Three women plan to plead guilty to bringing meth into South Dakota.

Warmer weather is ahead. We are watching a chance of rain showers coming in southeastern KELOLAND on Sunday morning. Yankton, Sioux Falls, and Brookings will be in the path. These showers should move out by early afternoon.

Our fifth finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Year is Mallory Miller from Wolsey-Wessington. The senior led the Warbirds to a third-place finish in Class ‘B’ this season.

