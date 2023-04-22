SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, April 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police have seen a run on red light runners within the city of Sioux Falls.

SFPD: Red light citations up 23% from 2020 to 2022

Voters in Lennox will head to the polls next month to decide on a 17-million bond will decided on 17 million dollar bond for a school addition.

Lennox looks to voters to expand school in growing district

It’s costing more to create memories of a lifetime for KELOLAND high school students getting ready for prom tonight.

What does a day like prom entail and cost?

Today’s your chance to safely and anonymously get rid of expired or unused prescription medications.

Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday in Sioux Falls

Regular visitors to city parks in Sioux Falls are glad the community will come together today to take part in the Big Sioux River Greenway cleanup.

Bottles & bags along the Big Sioux

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: April 22nd

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.