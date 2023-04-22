SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, April 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police have seen a run on red light runners within the city of Sioux Falls.

Voters in Lennox will head to the polls next month to decide on a 17-million bond will decided on 17 million dollar bond for a school addition.

It’s costing more to create memories of a lifetime for KELOLAND high school students getting ready for prom tonight.

Today’s your chance to safely and anonymously get rid of expired or unused prescription medications.

Regular visitors to city parks in Sioux Falls are glad the community will come together today to take part in the Big Sioux River Greenway cleanup.

