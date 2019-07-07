KELOLAND On The Go, July 7

It’s Sunday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

The Fourth of July holiday weekend has turned deadly in Lake County. A car struck the back of a semi tractor trailer east of Madison Saturday, killing a passenger in the car.

A forensic canine unit from Colorado has joined the crews who have been searching for Serenity Dennard, the 9-tear-old girl who walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home more than five months ago.

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday as afternoon highs warm to the low to middle 80s. Leftover rain from last night may linger around central and eastern SD.

KELOLAND has a list of Boredom Busters for your Sunday afternoon.