KELOLAND On The Go Friday, June 21

All day long, Touchmark at All Saints is having its Longest Day Fundraiser.

It could be weeks before the identity is known of a woman whose body was found near the Big Sioux River.  

Authorities arrested a Sioux Falls murder suspect yesterday in Minneapolis.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken got in the first Uber ride in town.

Authorities in western KELOLAND are using a water rescue to remind people to use extra caution and wear a life jacket.

Thunderstorms could hit parts of KELOLAND starting today and continuing into most of the weekend.

