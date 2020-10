SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to CBS moving the Patriots/Chiefs game to 6:05 Monday night, KELOLAND News will be moving its 6 p.m. newscast to 5:30 p.m. on KELO.

New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off Sunday, but the game was postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend.