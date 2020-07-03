KELOLAND News will break into programming so you can see Air Force One touchdown

One of the first places President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit is Ellsworth Air Force Base.

President Trump and his First Lady are expected to touch down in the next few hours.

The plan is for President Trump to arrive at the base, then head to Mount Rushmore for a speech and the fireworks show.

It’s been 18 years since a President visited the memorial. George W. Bush was the last to visit. That was back in 2002.

We will break into programming so you can see Air Force One touchdown.

