KELOLAND News welcomes new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is pleased to announce that a new meteorologist has joined the KELOLAND News team.

Meteorologist Adam Rutt was previously at WDVM in Maryland. Rutt will be bringing viewers the latest on the weather on KELOLAND Weekend News.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)