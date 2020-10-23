KELOLAND News welcomes new anchors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News will soon have a new member on the team.

Starting in November, you’ll see Tom Hanson on-air as our new Midday and 5 p.m. anchor.

“We have admired Tom’s work,” said News Director Beth Jensen. “Now we get the benefit of his experience working for us and our viewers.”

Vice President and General Manager Mari Ossenfort said, “I have worked with Tom and know his character. He is a true professional. Now surrounded by the resources of KELOLAND, we expect him to thrive.”

Hanson, a Mitchell, SD native, began his broadcast career in his hometown. He has worked in newsrooms from Rapid City to Colorado Springs to Salt Lake City before returning to South Dakota in 1999 to anchor for KDLT-TV. Hanson has more than 30 years of news anchoring experience and has earned numerous awards for his work. Awards include the Tom Brokaw award, Upper Midwest Emmys Silver Circle, Edward R. Murrow award and many others.

The KELOLAND This Morning team is also getting a new member — sports director Travis Fossing will be making the switch to morning news anchor.

We welcome Tom to the team and congratulate them both.