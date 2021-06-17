KELOLAND News visits St. Francis House for Founder’s Day of Giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our Founder’s Day of Giving also brought volunteers to the St. Francis house to help it prepare items for this year’s fundraiser. It was a welcomed site following a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The pandemic took a huge toll on us not having volunteers in because we wanted to keep our volunteers safe as well as our guests. so now that volunteers are coming back to us it’s a whole different environment in our new home. Our guests are excited,” Executive director, Julie Becker, said.

KELOLAND News also volunteered at Feeding South Dakota, Active Generations Meal on Wheels, Lifescape, and gathered products for Children’s Inn, Women’s Day of Service and East River Legal Services.