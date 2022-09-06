SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to launch KELOLAND News First@4 on Tuesday, September 6. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization.

Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli Volk. Meteorologist Adam Rutt will be watching the weather and tracking the storms.

“We are thrilled to launch another newscast for our afternoon news viewers,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Mari Ossenfort. “We will harness all the resources of KELOLAND News to make this your first choice for news at 4 p.m.”

KELOLAND News also has made several new hires, promotions and reassignments. Current weekend anchor Dan Santella will now anchor Midday in KELOLAND. Lauren Soulek will take over as anchor for KELOLAND Weekend News. KELOLAND welcomes meteorologist Meghan Chada to Saturdays. Multimedia Journalist Renee Ortiz will report Tuesday through Saturday. And Multimedia Journalist Carter Schmidt joins KELOLAND News full-time as a Nightbeat reporter. The changes will happen with the launch of KELOLAND News First@4 September 6.

“The launch of KELOLAND News First@4 gave us the opportunity to evaluate our talent and put the best people in place to serve our viewers,” added KELOLAND News Director Beth Jensen.

With the addition of KELOLAND News First@4, Dr. Phil will air at 3:00 p.m. CT every weekday afternoon except in the Rapid City.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate KELOXTRA through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and ION Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)