KELOLAND News Special Report: Continuing the conversation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is an emotional time for our nation. There is plenty of pain and frustration across the country as well as in Sioux Falls.

Sunday’s peaceful protest and the chaos that followed re-ignited an important conversation in our community.



In this special edition of Inside KELOLAND, we want to continue that conversation on race relations.

We are doing that with a group of local leaders – including the mayor and the police chief, a local business owner, members of the education community and a student. We wanted to include as many voices as possible; with social distancing for COVID-19, we decided the best way to do that is through Zoom.

This is just the start of many discussions to come to improve the community for everyone.