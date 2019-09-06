KELOLAND News receives Upper Midwest Chapter Emmy nominations

KELOLAND Media Group has received eight Upper Midwest Chapter Emmy Nominations.
This includes a nomination for Breaking News for the March Flash Floods, the Evening News for KELOLAND News at 6 for the flash flooding in March and a Community Service nomination for Angela Kennecke’s Emily’s Hope.
Review the full list of nominations for KELO-TV below:
Community Service Emily’s Hope – A Personal Battle Against The Opioid Crisis – KELO-TV
Angela Kennecke, Producer/Anchor
Newscast – Evening (Markets 76-120) KELOLAND News at 6: March Flash Floods – KELO-TV
Krista Burns, Producer
Sammi Bjelland, Anchor
Don Jorgensen, Anchor
Dan Santella, Reporter
Kelli Volk, Video Journalist
Angela Kennecke, Anchor
Tory Stolen, Photographer
Sarah McDonald, Video Journalist
Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer
Thom Morrow, Photographer
Jay Trobec, Meteorologist
Michael Simundson, Photographer
Breaking News March Flash Floods – KELO-TV
Angela Kennecke, Anchor
Dan Santella, Reporter
Kelli Volk, Reporter
Anna Peters, Producer
Michael Geheren, Producer
Sammi Bjelland, Anchor
Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer
Tory Stolen, Photographer
Sarah McDonald, Reporter
Don Jorgensen, Reporter
Brady Mallory, Anchor
Sean Watkins, Photographer
Arts & Entertainment – News Single Story/Series Prairie Christmas – KELO-TV
Don Jorgensen, Reporter
Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer
Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program KELOLAND News Special Report: Opioid Crisis – KELO-TV
Angela Kennecke, Anchor/Reporter
Anna Peters, Producer
Michael Geheren, Producer
Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer
Tory Stolen, Photographer
Perry Groten, Reporter
Thom Morrow, Photgrapher
Don Jorgensen, Reporter
Brady Mallory, Reporter
Sammi Bjelland, Reporter
Beth Jensen, News Director
Karen Sherman, Digital Content Producer
News Producer Michael Geheren Composite – KELO-TV
Photographer – Video Essay (Single Camera Only) Four Seasons – KELO-TV Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer
Video Journalist – Within 24 hours Mystery Money – KELO-TV Kelli Volk, Video Journalist
These nominations come just days after it was announced that KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke will receive a Silver Circle Award at the upcoming event in October.