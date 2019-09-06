KELOLAND News receives Upper Midwest Chapter Emmy nominations

KELOLAND Media Group has received eight Upper Midwest Chapter Emmy Nominations.

This includes a nomination for Breaking News for the March Flash Floods, the Evening News for KELOLAND News at 6 for the flash flooding in March and a Community Service nomination for Angela Kennecke’s Emily’s Hope.

Review the full list of nominations for KELO-TV below:

Community Service Emily’s Hope – A Personal Battle Against The Opioid Crisis – KELO-TV

Angela Kennecke, Producer/Anchor

Newscast – Evening (Markets 76-120) KELOLAND News at 6: March Flash Floods – KELO-TV

Krista Burns, Producer

Sammi Bjelland, Anchor

Don Jorgensen, Anchor

Dan Santella, Reporter

Kelli Volk, Video Journalist

Angela Kennecke, Anchor

Tory Stolen, Photographer

Sarah McDonald, Video Journalist

Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer

Thom Morrow, Photographer

Jay Trobec, Meteorologist

Michael Simundson, Photographer

Breaking News March Flash Floods – KELO-TV

Angela Kennecke, Anchor

Dan Santella, Reporter

Kelli Volk, Reporter

Anna Peters, Producer

Michael Geheren, Producer

Sammi Bjelland, Anchor

Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer

Tory Stolen, Photographer

Sarah McDonald, Reporter

Don Jorgensen, Reporter

Brady Mallory, Anchor

Sean Watkins, Photographer

Arts & Entertainment – News Single Story/Series Prairie Christmas – KELO-TV

Don Jorgensen, Reporter

Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer

Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program KELOLAND News Special Report: Opioid Crisis – KELO-TV

Angela Kennecke, Anchor/Reporter

Anna Peters, Producer

Michael Geheren, Producer

Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer

Tory Stolen, Photographer

Perry Groten, Reporter

Thom Morrow, Photgrapher

Don Jorgensen, Reporter

Brady Mallory, Reporter

Sammi Bjelland, Reporter

Beth Jensen, News Director

Karen Sherman, Digital Content Producer

News Producer Michael Geheren Composite – KELO-TV

Photographer – Video Essay (Single Camera Only) Four Seasons – KELO-TV Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer

Video Journalist – Within 24 hours Mystery Money – KELO-TV Kelli Volk, Video Journalist

These nominations come just days after it was announced that KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke will receive a Silver Circle Award at the upcoming event in October.