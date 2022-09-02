SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is being recognized at the Upper Midwest Emmys with seven nominations.

KELOLAND News at 10 was nominated for best evening newscast for the May 12 derecho.

Reporters Angela Kennecke, Rae Yost, Sydney Thorson along with photographers Mike Simundson, Kevin Kjergaard, and producer Anna Peters were nominated for the KELOLAND Investigates Cold Cases special.

KELOLAND’s Drought Tour was nominated in the weather category.

Reporter Tom Hanson was nominated in the children/youth/teens category for his story “Sioux Falls mom survives stroke thanks to her family.”

Sports reporter Tanner Castora is nominated for his story “Trust over trauma” about Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink.

Meteorologist Jay Trobec is nominated in the best weather anchor category.

Photojournalist and chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard was nominated in the video essay for his work on “ Merwin’s Train Town.”