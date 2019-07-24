KELOLAND News in Washington D.C. following Sen. Thune

WASHINGTON (KELO) — South Dakota’s senior senator has been serving as the senate majority whip for more than six months.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) was named the second-highest ranking U.S. Senator in November 2018. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and Kevin Kjergaard are in Washington D.C. following Sen. Thune for two days, learning about his role.

The majority whip is the second most powerful position in the Senate and the title means Thune is tasked with “whipping” the vote — finding out who is voting which way on legislation.

Look for more coverage from Sen. Thune and the nation’s Capital on KELOLAND News both on-air and online over the next several days.

Senator Thune attends Senate Commerce hearing.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen interviews Katie Lingle, Thune’s Press Secretary.

Sen. John Thune meets with members of the SD Soybean Association.

Sen. John Thune in his D.C. Office.

Sen. John Thune in his D.C. Office.

Sen. Thune meets with students from Brandon Valley on the Capitol building steps.

Rep. Dusty Johnson meets with students from Brandon Valley on the Capitol building steps.

