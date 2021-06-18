KELOLAND News helps out at Feeding South Dakota

RADID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Today in Rapid City, members of the KELOLAND Media Group volunteered a few hours at the local Feeding South Dakota for Founder’s Day of Caring.

The volunteers packed nearly one-thousand boxes filled with a variety of foods. They will then be dropped off at several distribution locations in Western South Dakota.



“If it wasn’t for our volunteers, we would be further behind than we already are. So our volunteers help us do our job more effectively and get the job done,” Brad Ham, with Feeding South Dakota, said.

To volunteer with Feeding South Dakota click here.