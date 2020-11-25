KELOLAND News gives thanks ahead of Thanksgiving 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The newsroom employees at KELOLAND Media Group are sharing what they are thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving.

This year’s holiday will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with many other parts of life, the pandemic has made daily tasks such as producing newscasts and providing vital information for the KELOLAND community more challenging. But there is still plenty to appreciate.

Here’s what KELOLAND News employees said to the question: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Bridget Bennett: “I’m thankful for adopting a beautiful baby boy in 2020–making us a family of five. Looking at our fireplace full of stockings this holiday season reminds me just how much we have to be thankful for this year.”

Perry Groten: “I’m thankful for new work colleagues like Tom Hanson, who hooked-up his used TV next to my desk. Now if I can just figure out how to use it…”

Don Jorgensen: “I have so many things to be thankful for this year that I think about them often, not just during Thanksgiving week. First off, my beautiful and understanding wife, who puts up with me and my busy work schedule. I’m also thankful for my three children, two stepchildren and two handsome grandsons. I’m also thankful for my job and working with some great people. Finally I’m so thankful for our health during a crazy 2020. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.”

Angela Kennecke: “I am most thankful for my health and the health of my family on Thanksgiving 2020. During this pandemic year, I believe if we are healthy, it’s the thing for which we can be most grateful. I am also grateful for all of our health care and frontline workers. Your courage and grace keep us all going!”

Eric Mayer: “I am most thankful for my wife, Sara, who I was lucky enough to marry this fall. I’m thankful for all my family, friends and too good health. Lastly, I’m very thankful for my amazing co-workers who work tirelessly to inform communities in KELOLAND.”

Anna Peters: “I am thankful for my family. While we may not all be together this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic, I believe we’ve all grown closer during our time apart.”

Dan Santella: “I am thankful for the health of my loved ones as well as my own health. I am thankful for a fulfilling job I adore. I am thankful for music and for the ability to savor and celebrate it.”

Karen Sherman: “In 2020, I am thankful for my health. If this year has shown us anything, it is that we shouldn’t overlook the value of good health. I’m also thankful for the family I shared quarantine time with in the spring. My husband who works so hard for us and my son who’s learning so many life lessons during this pandemic. I’m thankful for the family and friends who I’ve been able to visit with using technology! I’m thankful for my job and my work family. My co-workers have worked so hard to bring viewers the latest news to keep our communities safe. Their dedication is inspiring and deserves to be recognized. Finally, I’m thankful for KELOLAND viewers who turn to our newscasts, website and apps to stay informed.”

Lauren Soulek: “This year, like any year, I’m most thankful for my family and the friends I have around me. With 2020 being so crazy for a multitude of reasons, I’m grateful that I’ve had some wonderful people in my life to help me through it. It’s the small moments with them, whether in person or socially distanced, that remind me of the joy one can still find despite the year bringing so many struggles. Those small pockets of joy are even themselves something to be thankful for this year.”

Tory Stolen: “This Thanksgiving I am especially thankful for my family. A lot of people out there have lost close loved ones this year, and I consider myself extremely lucky and privileged to have a healthy family to spend my holiday with (over Zoom).”

Rae Yost: “I’m thankful for my family, my faith and for my KELOLAND family. The pandemic has really highlighted the importance of all three. All three have supported me while we live and work in these historic days.”

Now we want to hear what our viewers are Thankful for this Thanksgiving. Send answers to “What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?” by emailing ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. Responses may be featured online and on-air.