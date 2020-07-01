KELOLAND News coverage plans for Mount Rushmore event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just a couple days away from a Presidential visit to South Dakota.

President Donald Trump will attend a celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday as fireworks return to the National Memorial.

If you didn’t get a ticket to Mount Rushmore, you’ll want to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.

Our live coverage begins Thursday evening from the Black Hills.

On Friday, we will have news crews at Ellsworth Air Force Base and at the National Memorial. You’ll be able to watch live as the President touches down in South Dakota and when he speaks at Mount Rushmore. We’ll also bring you a look at the fireworks live on KELOLAND TV and on KELOLAND.com.

