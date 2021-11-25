KELOLAND News 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on KELOXTRA

Related Content Turkey on the table part of 46 million birds to be eaten this Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s KELOLAND News broadcasts at 5 and 6 p.m. will be on KELOXTRA.

Viewers can also watch using the KELOLAND News app or by using the livestream on our KELOLAND.com website.

The 10 p.m. news will be KELO-TV.