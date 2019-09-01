KELOLAND might see Aurora Borealis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Set to take place this weekend is the Aurora Borealis– if you’re in certain parts of several northern states. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Northern Lights is a common sight in Alaska and close to the poles, but isn’t usually seen in the contiguous United States. But parts of KELOLAND are in luck this weekend.

NOAA says this weekend’s northern lights are occurring due to geomagnetic storm activity. You’ll be able to see it in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.

That’s according to an interactive map maintained by the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.